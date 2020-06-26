See Message
Kelly Clarkson Thanks Ex Brandon Blackstock For ‘Believing’ In Her After Winning Daytime Emmy Award

Kelly Clarkson won the Daytime Emmy for ‘Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host’! She made sure to give her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, a sweet shout-out despite filing for divorce three weeks ago.

Kelly Clarkson, 38, is still grateful for her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 43. The American Idol winner-turned-TV personality made sure to include her ex in her Twitter acceptance speech after winning the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” on June 27! It was a huge honor, especially considering that The Kelly Clarkson Show has only been airing for one season. Kelly believed that Brandon, who is the former stepson of country queen Reba McEntire, played a huge role in this win.

“Thank you so much to @BBlackstock [Brandon’s Twitter handle] for believing in me & convincing me to do [The Kelly Clarkson Show],” Kelly tweeted on June 27. The songstress also gave special thanks to her assistant, Tricia, “for being the greatest friend/assistant” and added the hashtags “#BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor” and “#DaytimeEmmys2020.” 

Kelly was not expecting such a huge honor — therefore, she couldn’t take all the credit. “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!,” Kelly also posted on Twitter, in response to a video of her award announcement. It was Kelly’s public shout-out to her former spouse, however, that really impressed fans.

“What a humbling statement. So perfectly KC. Love ya allways,” one fan commented underneath the Twitter post, and another wrote, “Kelly Clarkson is the epitome of class.”

It truly was a classy move for Kelly to acknowledge her ex in such a public way, since they just filed the divorce papers on June 4. The reason for their split was not disclosed in the documents that HollywoodLife obtained from the Los Angeles court, however. Regardless, whatever was the reason that drove their breakup was clearly not enough to end their friendship as well, following nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly and Brandon are still co-parents, after all; they share daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.