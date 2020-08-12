Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off One-Handed Pushups & Chiseled Form As Romance With Megan Fox Heats Up

Machine Gun Kelly revealed how he stays in shape and talked about his health goals in a new interview that includes pics of his incredible muscles and athletic skills.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, is looking more in shape than ever! The rapper posed for some incredibly fit photos to go along with his interview in the Sept. issue of Men’s Health and they were truly impressive! In the pics, the blond hunk is shirtless and showing off his strength with various training session skills, including one-handed push-ups, boxing, and lifting weights.

His muscles and many tattoos were also on display in the photos and his facial expressions proved he was getting in a tough but satisfying workout. Although his body is definitely in shape, the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker revealed that he doesn’t really want to go overboard when it comes to being muscular on stage. “I have no desire to just be a muscly version of myself,” he told the outlet in the interview. “It’s the moments onstage that will define my live-performance legacy.”

He also explained that it may not be all about his muscles, but he does want to wow people when he’s giving live performances. “I’m looking for the next thing where people will think I’m a terminator onstage and say, ‘That can’t be human’,” he said. “I’m not Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson. But people should look at me and think, If this guy can get into the gym, I can, too.”

MGK also went on to reveal that he maintains the physique he has because he works with Los Angeles-based trainer Nic Shimonek five days a week. Before he met Shimonek, he admitted that his athletic training only consisted of shooting basketball hoops so once the celebrity trainer reached out to him on Instagram, he was all for the new collaboration. “The universe, I trust it,” he said. “If it leads me to click on somebody’s name, there has to be a reason.”

When MGK is not working out, he’s spending time with his new lady love, Megan Fox, 34. The lovebirds have been making a lot of headlines lately for their PDA-filled outings and sweet social media posts about each other. Movie producer Randall Emmett recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their love and admitted that they are “glued to each other.” “

“They’re very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it’s really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that,” he said. “The chemistry was second to none, but I just thought, I’m a great director! I didn’t know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they’ve been together and it’s really sweet and beautiful, and I’m really happy for both of them.”