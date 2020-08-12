John Mayer Shows Off Longer Hair Amidst Quarantine & Fans Go Wild Over The Look: Before & After Pics

John Mayer launched his Instagram followers into a frenzy after posting a hot photo of himself rocking much longer hair. The ‘Gravity’ singer’s fans are loving his updated look.

John Mayer was hoping to show off his awesome new Air Jordans on Instagram, but his fans were fully focused on something else entirely. The singer, 42, has grown his hair out while quarantining at home in Los Angeles, and it looks phenomenal. His Instagram followers were all about the look after seeing his August 12 post.

“He knows. He needs to sit down before he hurts somebody,” an enamored fan joked after seeing the pic, which shows John crouching down to tie his shoes. “Omg use those sneakers to step on me,” another fan exclaimed. “I’m really in love with this new hair,” one of the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer’s admirers wrote, unabashedly using the drooling emoji and a heart. “You look so good.”

So far, no comment from one of his most devoted Instagram followers — ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston! Fans absolutely freaked out when Jen left a sassy comment during one of the singer’s Instagram Live sessions, 11 years after their breakup. John was reminiscing about the late Bill Withers during his Current Mood show on April 5.

The Dead & Company frontman said during the show, “Everything [Bill] said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.” Jennifer responded with a series of laughing emojis.