Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, Gives Off ‘Baywatch’ Vibes In Red Bikini & 9 More Stars Who Rocked The Look

Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Teyana Taylor,Niki Taylor,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio cranked up the heat wearing a red hot bikini over the weekend! See the model in the ‘Baywatch’-inspired look, and more stars rocking the style!

It’s a hot one out there, and not just because of the balmy temperatures! Stunning Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio looked absolutely red-hot on August 9 in a burnt orange bikini that served up some major Baywatch vibes. The 39-year-old stunner looked positively striking, rocking the two-piece at a Malibu beach surrounded by close friends. Throughout the day, Alessandra rocked a pair of sunglasses and was even seen wearing red short shorts and a graphic T-shirt over her swimsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a ‘Baywatch’ look at the beach in Malibu on August 9, 2020 [Mega].
The model and mother-of-two enjoyed some rest and relaxation with her squad, and got in on some volleyball action, too. At one point, Alessandra was spotted running across the sand, almost as if she was recreating iconic images from the Pamela Anderson-led series! At certain angles, Alessandra’s bikini almost looked like the bright red suit from the ’90s series.

More than just her great fashion sense, Alessandra’s fit figure was put on full display. Her legs muscles, particularly her claves, looked incredibly toned and her strong core could just be glimpsed beneath the T-shirt she was wearing. But all eyes were on her super cute bikini! And Alessandra isn’t the only star who has gotten some major inspiration from Baywatch.

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a ‘Baywatch’ look at the beach in Malibu on August 9, 2020 [Mega].
Every single summer, without fail, the stars break out their very best red swimsuits. Inspired by the iconic one-piece with a scoop neck worn by Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch look is always in when the summer season sets its course. Over the years so many stars have sported the look, and Alessandra is just the latest addition!

Ashely Graham, Selena Gomez, Larsa Pippen, and more have shown off their beach bodies by working a red swimsuit that even Ms. Anderson would be proud of. Much like Alessandra, these ladies work the look with total confidence and put their own unique spin on it time and again. To see more stars wearing Baywatch-inspired red swimsuits, check out the gallery above!