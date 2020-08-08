Interview
Hollywood Life

Lili Reinhart Reveals She Knew She Was Bisexual ‘From A Young Age’: Why She Didn’t Come Out Earlier

Lili Reinhart
SplashNews
Lili Reinhart iHeart Radio Festival, Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Sep 2017 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2 WEARING YANINA COUTURE
Miu Miu after party dinner in Paris Pictured: Lili Reinhart Ref: SPL5119675 011019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lili Reinhart in the front row Christian Siriano show, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Sep 2017
Lili Reinhart Teen Choice Awards Arrivals Los Angeles USA 13 Aug 2017 WEARING NO. 21 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Political News Editor

Lili Reinhart knew she was attracted to women a long time ago. While she’s been out to her friends for quite some time, there was a reason she decided not to come out publicly until two months ago.

She came out publicly as bisexual in June, but Lili Reinhart has been open about her sexuality with her closest friends for a long time. The Riverdale star, 23, opened up further about bisexuality in an August interview with Flaunt magazine, telling them that “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age.” When she entered the spotlight as an actress, she declined to say that she was bisexual publicly, though, for fear of the reaction.

“I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention,” Lili explained. “That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart looks chic and sexy in a black ensemble during a rainy night out (SplashNews)

Lili came out publicly as bisexual in a post to her Instagram Story on June 3, while letting her fans know she’d be joining the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest in West Hollywood. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.” She was, sure enough, spotted protesting in Los Angeles later that day, wearing a protective face mask and carrying a BLM sign.

Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart stuns in a floral gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party (SplashNews)

Lili told Flaunt that it was joining the protest that inspired her to come out. “It was incredible to be surrounded by so many people who are actively fighting against the injustices that are happening right now,” she said. “Enough is enough and hopefully we’ll see real change from the actions that are now being taken.”