Lili Reinhart Comes Out As A ‘Proud Bisexual Woman’ After Splitting From Cole Sprouse 

Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual on June 3! The actress shared the latter in a note on Instagram expressing her participation in a LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest.

Lili Reinhart is bisexual and proud, she revealed on Wednesday in a note posed to her Instagram Stories. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” the newly single Riverdale actress, 23, wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.” She shared the statement alongside a promotional flyer for a LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest, which is being held today in West Hollywood.



(Photo credit: Lili Reinhart/Instagram)

The news comes just days after her reported split from Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse. The couple reportedly called it quits for the second time last month — eight months after rekindling their romance in September 2019. News of the breakup came on May 25 after weeks of speculation due to Lili and Cole, 27, quarantining separately during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Fans were also speculating that the pair had split back in May after Skeet Ulrich, who plays Cole’s father on Riverdale, spoke about the couple in the past tense during an Instagram Live.

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Skeet, who was joined by his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, said. She chimed in, adding, “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.”

Cole and Lili met in 2016 on the set of the CW’s hit series, Riverdale, in which they play love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.