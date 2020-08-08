Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Button-Down Dress Plus 4 More Times She Slayed In Hot Looks During Quarantine

From skintight outfits in the desert, to mini dresses in her Los Angeles home, Kylie Jenner has kept up her style game while in quarantine. These are a few of her best looks.

When it comes to quarantine fashion, nobody does it better than cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner, 22. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may be staying indoors amid the global pandemic, but she’s still serving looks and plenty of style inspo for her millions of fans. Whether she’s stunning in a skintight dress while on vacation in Utah, or donning a sheer blouse, Kylie is on top of all the trends. Most recently, she took to Instagram to showcase her unique “office” outfit: an oversized button-down top… or is it a dress? Trust Kylie to keep us on our toes! Here are five of her best looks.

Kylie Rocks A Button-Down Dress

Kylie stepped out in Calabasas on August 6 wearing an oversized powder blue button-down shirt, which totally passed as a dress! Although the ‘fit itself was pretty casual, she dressed it up with a pair of black leather knee-high Alexander Wang Mascha High Heel Boots. She later took to Instagram to share a snap of herself laying on a cream chair in her office as she rocked the ‘fit. “Office days,” she captioned the photo.

Kylie Wears A Mini Dress

Just because we’re in quarantine doesn’t mean Kylie isn’t releasing new products! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently branched into the world of skincare with her brand offshoot Kylie Skin. On August 4 she took to IG to share a cute pic of herself celebrating the launch of her three-step clarifying kit. She donned a pink striped short sleeve dress from Chanel, which featured the brand’s signature interlacing logo and buttoned pockets. She paired the designer frock with fuzzy pink slides from Ugg!

Kylie Rocks A Skintight Gold Dress

While on vacation in Utah, Kylie donned a number of looks. One of our favorites was this shimmery gold dress! She posed on a daybed at the five star Amangiri Resort, wearing the skintight halter-style dress, which she paired with green slides, gold bangles, and a very long brunette wig slicked back into a plait.

Kylie Wears A Black Dress In The Desert

Kylie’s long plait was back in this pic, as she posed in an all black ensemble in front of a stunning Utah desert backdrop. The long, skintight black dress featured a sheer bodice and a high neck. She paired the stunning outfit with a black purse which had gold chain detailing and accessorized with gold bangles and gold earrings.

Kylie Dons A Sheer Blouse

Kylie showed off her honey highlights back in June, and has been rocking her lighter locks throughout quarantine. The mom-of-one gave fans a closer look at her stunning tresses when she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps in a skintight bodysuit. It featured a geometric yellow, grey, and black design, and showed off all her curves. In the pics, she swept her manicured hands through her hair while gazing into the camera and showing off her flawless makeup look.