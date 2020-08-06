Mama June’s Hairstylist Reveals How Fans Can Copy Her ‘Low Maintenance’ New ‘Cute’ ‘Do

When Mama June got her hair chopped into a Marilyn Monroe-style bob, fans showered her with compliments. Here’s how you can achieve the same look at home.

A blow dryer, a round brush and Moroccanoil products are the key tools that you need if you want to mirror Mama June’s new blonde bob.

Greta Iingenfelter, the Florida-based hairstylist who gave the reality TV star her new ‘do in July, is sharing her tips in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

The 23-year-old admits that June, 40, didn’t really know what she wanted to do with her locks when she stepped into the Amalie Beauty Bar in Jensen Beach on July 29. She just wanted a chop.

“Before she had pretty long pieces and then really short layers and really short in the front,” Greta says. “So, I just kind of evened out what she had, giving her something cute for the summertime and low maintenance. She wanted something low maintenance and she likes just a blowout style. She didn’t want curls or anything like that.”

It was the first time that Greta worked on June’s hair but she said that the mom-of-four told her she “usually just tells the stylist to do whatever they want.” Describing June’s previous cut as “old school,” she breaks down exactly what she did to style the bob that the star’s Instagram followers raved about once they saw it.

“If they were going to get a haircut, I would just tell them in the consultation [to] tell the stylist you want it about a couple of inches…below the shoulders,” Greta says, adding that she gave the TV star “lived in layers.” “They’re not super choppy,” says the hairstylist who achieved the look by “point cutting” into the hair with scissors rather than chopping the ends in a straight line.

“To style it, I’d say [use] a round brush and a blow dryer with a concentrator on it and some kind of oil or heat protectant,” Greta adds. “I like Moroccanoil. We used the Moroccanoil shampoo and conditioner and then I finished off with the Moroccanoil treatment. She already has a lot of natural volume so I just worked with that. She has a nice curl to her hair as well.”

When it comes to her strands – as her Instagram followers will know – June is beyond low maintenance. In the pics and video clips that she shares, the Mama June: Family Crisis star usually has her hair scraped back into a ponytail. Thankfully, Greta says that the cut looks good even when her famous client skips the blow dryer and just lets it air dry. “It would look really cute with her curls,” she says.

Greta didn’t dye June’s hair but she’d love to get the opportunity to freshen up the Family Crisis star’s color, crafting a “customized blonde” hue. Nevertheless, June was pleased with the cut and praised Greta and the salon on Instagram. “So on an impulse I decided to cut my hair and I actually really like it,” she wrote, before thanking Greta and the salon. Her fans peppered the post with compliments in response. As one follower wrote, “Looks great and so do you.”