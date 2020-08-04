Mama June or Marilyn Monroe? The reality star accidentally channeled the iconic actress when high winds blew her dress over her head. She totally embraced the silly situation.

Mama June had a Marilyn moment while visiting the beach in Jensen, Florida on August 2. The Not to Hot star, 40, channeled Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic scene from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which the actress’ skirt billows around her while standing over a subway grate, as she got caught in some high winds outside her home. June seemed nonplussed by the moment, grinning at the paparazzi as she held her casual sun dress down.

In fact, she totally embraced it. When photographers followed June from her condo to a nearby beach, she raised her arms in the air and didn’t attempt to stop the high winds from the impending Tropical Storm Isaias do their thing. June went barefoot and kept her blonde hair messy and clipped back for the beach trip.

This is the second time in just a week that June’s felt a little of the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes icon’s influence. The Family Crisis star recently shared with her fans that she got her hair cut into a short, platinum bob after growing it out for awhile. She had the hairstylist give it a vintage-inspired curl that was all Marilyn.

Later that same day, June was spotted again at the beach in another cute and comfy sun dress. This time, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum rocked a black and grey tie-dyed, knit frock. She also donned a protective face mask for this outing. As always, it was her trusty blue sequined one.