See Pics
Hollywood Life

Mama June Channels Marilyn Monroe As Tropical Storm Isaias Blows Her Dress Up In The Air — Pics

Mama June
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene - as her dress blows up from the force of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is being hit by heavy winds. On Sunday as the storm approached, the mother-of-four left her waterfront home when her dress suddenly blew up. 02 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692297_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene - as her dress blows up from the force of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is being hit by heavy winds. On Sunday as the storm approached, the mother-of-four left her waterfront home when her dress suddenly blew up. 02 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692297_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is the eye of a storm again - after finding herself in the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is expected to be hit by heavy rains and flash flooding. On Saturday, the mother-of-four appeared in good spirits as she went for a jog on the beach near her waterfront home. The storm was down grounded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm but weather experts expect it to regain hurricane status overnight. A source said: “Mama June is staying calm and hunkering down with her friend Adam Barta. “They’ve made sure they have plenty of emergency supplies in the home in case the weather takes a nasty turn for the worst.”. 01 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692203_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Political News Editor

Mama June or Marilyn Monroe? The reality star accidentally channeled the iconic actress when high winds blew her dress over her head. She totally embraced the silly situation.

Mama June had a Marilyn moment while visiting the beach in Jensen, Florida on August 2. The Not to Hot star, 40, channeled Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic scene from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which the actress’ skirt billows around her while standing over a subway grate, as she got caught in some high winds outside her home. June seemed nonplussed by the moment, grinning at the paparazzi as she held her casual sun dress down.

Mama June
Mama June’s dress blows up as she leaves her home in Florida, 8/2/20 (MEGA)

In fact, she totally embraced it. When photographers followed June from her condo to a nearby beach, she raised her arms in the air and didn’t attempt to stop the high winds from the impending Tropical Storm Isaias do their thing. June went barefoot and kept her blonde hair messy and clipped back for the beach trip.

This is the second time in just a week that June’s felt a little of the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes icon’s influence. The Family Crisis star recently shared with her fans that she got her hair cut into a short, platinum bob after growing it out for awhile. She had the hairstylist give it a vintage-inspired curl that was all Marilyn.

Mama June
Mama June looks carefree as she visits the beach near her Florida condo, 8/2/20 (MEGA)

Later that same day, June was spotted again at the beach in another cute and comfy sun dress. This time, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum rocked a black and grey tie-dyed, knit frock. She also donned a protective face mask for this outing. As always, it was her trusty blue sequined one.