MTV’s ‘Ghosted’ Returning For Season 2 With Rachel Lindsay — See 1st Teaser

‘Ghosted: Love Gone Missing’ is returning for season 2 on MTV! The entire season was self-shot in quarantine, with Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills returning as hosts.

The Bachelorette star, Rachel Lindsay, is returning to host season 2 of MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. She’ll be joined by her season one co-host, Travis Mills, for the next installment of the docu-series, which premieres on Wednesday Sept. 2 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. The entirety of season two was filmed virtually amidst the coronavirus lockdown, which hit the United States in March 2020.

Once again, Rachel and Travis will use their sleuthing skills to help individuals track down the people who ‘ghosted’ them. This time, though, Rachel and Travis will be helping out virtually, with all of their segment self-shot while they were quarantined due to the coronavirus. With so many people stuck at home, reconnecting with a ‘ghost’ was definitely a good way to pass the time…and Rachel and Travis were on-hand to help.

This season will feature four couples. First is Shannon, a club promoter, who met Jay while he was out on the Milwaukee club scene. They started out as friends, but developed into more over the course of the next year, and even made plans to introduce their respective children to each other. Unfortunately, the plans fell through when Jay completely ghosted Shannon with no warning!

The second pairing is Mariah and her co-worker James. He slid into her life while she was in a ‘tumultuous’ relationship with her ex, and they secretly began a relationship. When Mariah finally ended her relationship, things were going great between her and James — until he quit his job and stopped talking to her all together! Then, there’s Joanna and Aaron. The two met when Aaron was Joanna’s driver during a ride share. They developed a relationship that lasted eight months until Aaron disappeared completely.

Finally, there’s Andi and Dade. They met on a dating app and quickly started a relationship, which even led to Andi meeting Dade’s family. The romance lasted nine months before Dade ghosted Andi out of nowhere. Tune in on Wednesdays starting Sept. 2 to see how it all pans out!