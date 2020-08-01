Bruno Tonioli Hair Makeover: ‘DWTS’ Judge Debuts Silver Locks While Accepting BAFTA Award

Bruno Tonioli was a ‘silver fox’ when he showed off a flattering hair makeover during his acceptance speech for winning a BAFTA and we’ve got the before and after looks here.

Bruno Tonioli, 64, is proudly showing off new silver hair while spending time in his Los Angeles-based home and it looks fantastic! The Strictly Come Dancing judge debuted the hair makeover when he joined his fellow judges in an acceptance speech video, which can be seen below, for the show’s win at the BAFTA Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on July 31. In it, he’s sitting in his house as he thanks the fans of the show for helping the win the award.

“The biggest thank you goes to all of you, our viewers,” he enthusiastically said in the video while wearing a dark blue blazer over a white button-down shirt. “I’m telling you, without you, we would not be here and we really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come.”

Since Bruno, who is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars, is known for his dark-haired locks, his much lighter look definitely got attention from fans and proved he looks great with both colors! Some Twitter users shared their opinions about the look in tweets and many of the were loving it! “Wow @BrunoTonioli looked fantastic (as always) on tonight’s @BAFTA awards. Loving the hair!” one user wrote while another wrote, “I prefer it silver; Bruno, you look super sexy and distinguished.”

Bruno isn’t the only handsome celeb who has flaunted silver locks since this year began. Barack Obama, 58, showed off almost a full head of silver hair during a town hall meeting video in Apr. and Christie Brinkley, 66, also debuted silver roots in an Instagram pic in Jan. “I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home … as a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold!” Christie wrote in the caption for the pic. “So what do you think? Embrace the silver? or go for the gold?”

Like these celebs and more, we’re not sure how long Bruno plans on keeping his silver locks but it’s awesome to see him embracing a new look! We look forward to seeing him again soon!