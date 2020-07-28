Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Seemingly Shade Denise Richards With Hilarious ‘RHOBH’ Spoof Video

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne didn’t hide their laughter from an ‘RHOBH’ parody video that mocked Denise Richards!

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne found no issue in sharing a parody video that obviously poked fun at their co-star, Denise Richards. Television personality Brad Goreski was responsible for making the spoof clip, in which he dressed up as the various ladies of the RHOBH cast while lip-syncing to the audio of a “later this season” teaser that aired after the Season 10 premiere. But the video, which Brad posted on July 27, heavily focused on one particular star: Denise!

The parody opened right away with Denise’s drama with the cast. “In December, Denise stopped shooting with the group,” read text over a black screen, which soon gave way to parody scenes in which Denise dramatically left two cast gatherings. “I’ve been honest…I’m done,” Brad (as Denise) says in a pretend conversation with Kyle Richards. Brad then reenacted one of the most memorable scenes of Season 10, in which Denise left a cast dinner with her husband Aaron Phypers (the same scene that fans saw when Aaron threatened to crush Denise’s hand).

The reenactments of Denise didn’t stop there. Brad tackled yet another tense scene between Denise and her Bravo castmates, in which he dressed up as the Wild Things star (blonde wig and all) and lip-synced, “Bravo Bravo f–king Bravo — I’m out!” Lisa found this line particularly funny.

“Bravo Bravo F–king Bravo!,” Lisa commented underneath Brad’s video on Instagram. The Melrose Place star liked the spoof so much, she even shared it on her own Instagram page and thought it deserved an “Emmy.” Erika was in agreement, because the Pretty Mess author took the effort of also sharing the video onto her Instagram page.

Season 10 of RHOBH has largely followed Denise’s drama with her co-stars, which stems from a rumor of an affair between Denise and Brandi Glanville. Denise has repeatedly denied the rumor, while Brandi has done the opposite! However, the cast has been more concerned over whether or not they can trust Denise.

On the July 22 episode of RHOBH, Brandi sat down with Kyle, Teddi Mellencamp and Kim Richards and said, “I just want you guys to be careful with [Denise] cause she’s not who she pretends to be.” You can watch that scene play out above, but the cast is tip-toeing around this drama, we’ve learned.

“They’re all just trying to keep their mouths quiet, especially after Brandi was served the cease and desist so they see she means business and they don’t want to deal with that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, after the ladies filmed the reunion on July 16. The insider added, “They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi.”