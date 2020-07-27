Teyana Taylor is expecting her second child with Iman Shumpert in just a few months — but she’s not letting her third trimester dampen her sex appeal.

Teyana Taylor, 29, is feeling sexy at 7 months pregnant and on July 27 she posted an Instagram video that proved it. The model/actress/singer drove her fans wild by moving her bare bump to the music as she sang along to a remix of Ciara‘s ‘Greatest Love’.

Teyana and her husband Iman Shumpert, 29, first shared their baby news last month when she debuted her baby bump in her latest music video for her song “Wake Up Love.” The handsome NBA star made an appearance in her music video and he can also be seen in the background of her wild new Instagram video, casually driving while she belly rolls for her phone camera in the passenger seat.

Part way through the video, the song in the background cuts out and Teyana is left singing solo. It’s unclear if it was Iman who turned down the music or someone else in the vehicle, but Teyana points it out in her comment writing, “First off which one of y’all heaux wasn’t tryna let me be great yesterday? Stopping the music and sh*t! Cici got me feeling all sexy 7months preggo! Second, it’s the belly… & the button fat me..third I’m mad f*cking aggy yo lmao”

Teyana didn’t let the missing music slow her down though. She continued to work it for the camera until the prankster turned it back on. The stunning expectant mom, who already shares daughter Iman, 4, with Iman, showed off her stunning features and perfectly applied make-up.

And, as always, her whole look was flawless. Her lipgloss even matched her top perfectly. Fortunately for fans wanting to copy her look Teyana shared her exact lipgloss shade in her Instagram comment. She wrote: “the #MACteyanataylor lipgloss & liner is littyyyyyy!!! Wearing: Chestnut liner, Mixed with both lipglosses: “Gonna was Love Me” & “But Ain’t Got No Manners.”

Just last month Teyana launched her very own limited edition collection, MAC x Teyana Taylor. The five-piece collection of make-up essentials she designed for the iconic cosmetics brand was inspired by Teyana’s love of the 90’s, and it’s clear she’s created looks that will garner attention lots of attention.

Just hours after Teyana had posted the video it already had over a million views and thousands of comments. One of her the first to comment on the video was Nicki Minaj, 37. The rapper — who is also pregnant — wrote: “Ummm ok ma’am” along with a crying face emoji and a heart.

Ciara, 34, who just gave birth to her third child, a boy named Win, was also quick to comment. The new mom wrote: “Daaanng. You betta!! Pop it pop it pop it den T. #thatinnerstrengthrunsdeep during your pregnancy.”

La La Anthony, 39, couldn’t get over Teyana’s dancing skills while pregnant and wrote: “That belly pop lock,” along with multiple heart eye emojis.

And LaLa wasn’t alone in being impressed by the pregnant belly moves. Fans flooded Teyana’s Instagram comment section with compliments. One fan wrote: “Yessss the belly roll WITH the baby! Lol!!! Baby probably in there like…ok here she go again.”