Kim Kardashian Seen Out For 1st Time Since Husband Kanye West Begs Her To Forgive Him Over Divorce Tweet

Kim Kardashian put on a brave face in her first public outing since Kanye West’s controversial tweetstorm. The reality star was seen out-and-about in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian, 39, has been spotted for the first time since Kanye West, 43, publicly apologized to her for airing their private matters on Twitter. The SKIMS founder put on a brave face, and appeared unfazed, as she got behind the wheel of her car and went for a drive around Los Angeles on the afternoon of Saturday, July 25. She appeared to be wearing a black tank top, and kept her makeup look light as she took her car for a spin.

Just hours earlier, her rapper husband was spotted visiting a medical facility in Wyoming, where he is currently living on an expansive property. The Life Of Pablo hitmaker was all-smiles as he appeared to jog down the steps off a private plane, sporting a bright orange hoodie and black pants for the ER visit. He also made a public apology to Kim earlier in the day, for airing the couple’s dirty laundry on Twitter

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the Watch The Throne rapper wrote, adding, “thank you for always being there for me.” With no space between “me” and “to,” the two words formed a likely accidental hyperlink which lead to a web page promoting various dating services.

The apology comes after Kanye both shared a deeply personal story about how the couple allegedly discussed aborting their eldest daughter North, 7, in 2012, as well as Kanye saying he wanted to “divorce” the reality star. “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he said at his South Carolina presidential campaign event on July 19. “She had the pills in her hand…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he said.