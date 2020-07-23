Julianne Hough Flirts With Ex Brooke Laich After He Posts ‘Thirst Trap’: See Message

Julianne Hough just dropped a flirty comment on her ex Brooks Laich’s Instagram snap, eight weeks after announcing their split.

Julianne Hough, 31, and Brooks Laich, 36, may have officially called it quits, but they’re still on good terms! The former Dancing with the Stars judge dropped a super flirty comment on her estranged hockey star husband’s snap. In the July 23 Instagram photo, Brooks wore nothing but an apron, while standing in a lake and showing off his pancake-flipping skills as he held a cocktail glass. Talk about a multi-tasker! “Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2,” he captioned the post. “The first one was so damn fun that I had to do sequel! Caption this photo, and the best one gets a follow back!”

His ex was among the thousands of people who jumped into the comments section of the pic. “That booty though,” she wrote, along with a laugh crying emoji. Brooks also gave a “massive shout out” to Kristy Sowin and Hayley Erbert, in the photo caption. The latter is dating Julianne’s brother Derek Hough. The snap comes eight weeks after the couple announced their split.

The couple, who were married for three years and spent the final months of their relationship embroiled in rumors of a breakup, made the announcement on May 29. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the Dancing With the Stars champion and professional hockey player said a joint statement to People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the pair from being supportive on Instagram by dropping flirty comments. Just one day before publicly announcing their separation, Julianne and her hunky hubby had a lighthearted, flirty exchange. He took to IG on May 28 to post a thirst trap, which showed him flexing his muscles and showing off his abs, as he held power tools while standing in a lake. “This is awesome haha. Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is…,” she added, with a series of fire, and laugh crying emojis.