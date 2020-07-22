Kandi Burruss & her daughter Riley looked like they were having a blast while working up a sweat during an epic TikTok challenge!

As RuPaul once famously said, “You betta work!” Kandi Burruss, 44, and her eldest child Riley, 17, broke it down big time in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, July 21. They worked in perfect unison with one another doing a fun dance where the two looked more like sisters than mother/daughter! The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars radiated nothing but positive energy during the clip where they each brought it with their own unique style. Kandi looked absolutely stunning in a multi-colored top and large hoop earrings while Riley kept it casually beautiful in a light blue shirt and short shorts.

Fans could not stop commenting on how grown up and beautiful Riley looked in the footage. This isn’t the first time that they have collaborated on an epic TikTok video, however, as the two of them did their thing in a separate clip posted in April of this year where the teenager was front and center.

Kandi’s social media moments go beyond memories she’s posted with Riley. She’s also shared a bunch with her younger kids Ace, 4, and Blaze, 8 months, that have nearly broken the internet in the process. Her husband Todd Tucker, 46, begged their youngest to say “dada” to him in a cute video uploaded earlier this month.

She was also beaming with pride in a separate snap posted in February that featured her cuddling up with her adorable babies. “It seems like just yesterday when @acetucker was small like @blazetucker,” she captioned the precious pic. “Time flies!”

We can’t forget about Kandi’s irresistible fashion moments! She almost stole all the attention away from blushing bride Deelishis at her June 2020 wedding to now husband Raymond Santana. The “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer stunned in a gorgeous green dress while posing with the newlyweds before they all danced the night away.