Kandi Burruss TikToks With ‘Baby Girl’ Riley, 17, After She Cuts Off All Of Her Hair 

Kandi Burruss showed off her best moves on TikTok as her daughter Riley debuted her new shorter do’ on April 7! The ‘RHOA’ star said her daughter wants to ‘start all over’ with her afro haircut!

Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley are having fun with TikTok while quarantining in Atlanta. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and the 17-year-old law intern danced to King Critical’s “Why Is Everything Chrome” with friend, Patrick Dallas. Kandi introduced Riley’s new look, debuted front and center of the video, in the caption of post on Instagram.

“So 2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over,” Kandi wrote, adding, “I like her Afro!” The Bravo star tagged Riley’s hairstylist Derek Jae, who she thanked, using the hashtag, “bigchop.”

This wasn’t Kandi’s first experience with TikTok, or choreographed performances. The Xscape singer, who’s no stranger to the stage, danced with her daughter on Instagram just a few weeks prior. The mother-daughter duo put on a sultry rendition of “Savage” by Meg Thee Stallion, in a video Riley shared on March 17. She noted that quarantine made them join in on the viral craze.

(Video credit: Kandi Burruss/Instagram)

Other celebs who’ve been loving TikTok while at home amid the global health crisis include, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Kylie and Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba, Mason Disick, and many more.