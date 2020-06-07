Kandi Burruss almost upstaged Deelishis’ at her wedding where the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star slayed in her stunning dress!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Kandi Burruss, 44, looked absolutely beautiful while posing in between bride and pal Deelishis, 42, and her now husband Raymond Santana, 44, at their nuptials on Saturday, June 6. The Grammy-winning songwriter showed off her enviable figure in a curve-hugging green dress. She let her gorgeous locks cascade down her backside and accessorized the glamorous look with a bunch of sparkling jewelry that included a blinged-out necklace, bracelet and earrings.

Meanwhile Deelishis (real name London Charles), who first rose to fame over a decade ago on the legendary reality show Flavor of Love, was absolutely exquisite in her flowy gown that had a elongated vail and a unique headpiece. “Congratulations @santanaraymond & @iamsodeelishis!!!!!,” Kandi captioned one of the posts. “I’m so happy for y’all & Im happy to say that I had a little something to do with this love connection!”

Kandi took a bunch of Instagram stories during Deelishis’ & Raymond’s big day. Her husband Todd Tucker, 44, also attended and cut quite a handsome figure in his cool blue suit with a white shirt on underneath. But wait there’s more!

Shamea Morton, 38, Kandi’s longtime friend and RHOA costar, also turned the party up. She cracked a big smile while posing for pictures in a light pink top tucked into a pair of colorful green pants.

Speaking of turned up, Deelishis, Kandi, Shamea and a bunch of other guests were seen breaking it down on the dance floor as the day turned into night to many songs including Beyonce‘s classic hit “Single Ladies”. Congrats to the bride and groom on their big day!