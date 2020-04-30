‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Reveals Where Her Marriage Stands With Todd Tucker After Season 12 ‘Drama’

Kandi Burruss chatted EXCLUSIVELY about how her marriage with Todd Tucker is today after they went through some problems on season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Every couple goes through their battles but most are not seen on reality television. Kandi Burruss, 44, and her husband Todd Tucker, 46, let millions of viewers get a close up look at some of the issues they’ve been having during RHOA this past season. The “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer revealed during one of their counseling sessions that their sex life is “not as good as it used to be” while he called her out for being too busy with, as he called it, “miscellaneous bulls**t”, during her down time. So where do they stand today and have they worked through their problems that left her breaking down on camera?

“Todd and I, we’re not currently seeing the counselor, that’s the first thing,” Kandi revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “The second thing is, we’re doing really good right now. But as all couples do, we always have some moments where we ain’t getting along too tough (*laughs*)! It’s like up and down! You could be doing amazing and then all of the sudden you hit a patch with Todd where you’re like, ‘Grrr.'”

She continued, “I think they caught us during one of those times just because there was a lot going on towards the end of last season in the fall. We were taping when that particular drama was happening and we just kept it one hundred and didn’t try and hide it. Overall I just kind of feel like we were going through a moment in time and we’re back to a great place now so it’s all good.”

Things look to be going peachy keen for Kandi and Todd during their time in self-isolation. They both have been sharing numerous Instagram photos of them having a blast with their baby girl Blaze, 5 mos, and son Ace, 4. Kandi stole focus away from her precious little one when she posted a sweet bonding moment of them together where she dazzled in a curve-hugging red dress.