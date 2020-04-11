Kandi Burruss, 44, Stuns In Curve-Hugging Red Dress While Holding Daughter Blaze, 4 Mos.

Kandi Burruss did the TikTok ‘don’t rush’ challenge with her pals, and she looked incredible in a tight dress with a plunging neckline.

Kandi Burruss, 44, is having fun while in quarantine! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star teamed up with her friends to film a TikTok video — and the results were hilarious! The mom-of-three did the ‘don’t rush’ challenge with her 10 of her pals, including singer Queen Naija and reality TV star Toya Johnson. The video featured a series of short clips showing each of the women getting ready, and involved choreography that linked each clip to the next. What made Kandi’s video so special? Each of the women are moms to young children, and were filmed getting ready with a bub on their hip. Too cute! “#DontRushChallenge with some hot mamas! Much love to my girls who know the mommy struggle,” the Bravo reality star captioned the April 9 video.

When it came time for Kandi’s section, she wore a figure-hugging red dress with a plunging neckline and matching lipstick. Her long brunette tresses were curled to perfection and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings. The clip, which was filmed in her house amid the coronavirus lockdown, also featured two of her kids: Blaze Tucker, 4 months, and Ace Wells Tucker, 4. The tiny tot looked so adorable in her moms arms, wearing a pink and white floral dress with a huge pink bow around her head.

Older brother Ace looked twice his age as he had some serious swagger, wearing a pink button down shirt which he paired with a a blue and beige straw hat. He stood in front of his mom and threw up two peace signs when it came time for their family to take centre stage. The cute clip comes just a couple of weeks after the doting mom led her eldest daughter Riley, 17, and little Ace family workout — and there was no gym required.

The trio busted out some moves — and sweat — as they got in some exercise right on their home driveway along with Kandi’s cousin Patrick Dallas. We were super impressed with Ace’s squats and push-up challenge, and we have a feeling we might have a pro-athlete on our hands! Kandi sweetly added the hashtag #FamilyWorkout to one of the posts.