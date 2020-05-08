Before & After Pics
Kandi Burruss Debuts Wavy Bob Hair Makeover In Glam Selfies: Before & After Pic

View Gallery 10 Photos.
Kandi Burruss debuted a new wig in a series of stunning selfies on May 7! The ‘RHOA’ star is now sporting a short, wavy bob — a complete 180 from her long, sleek locks. Take a look at the before and after pics!

Kandi Burruss is stepping out (at home) with a brand new do’! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, showed off her new U-part wig — a short, wavy bob — in a new post on Instagram on Thursday night. Kandi shared four sultry selfies of her new look, which included a fiery red lip.
Kandi’s hair transformation is courtesy of Jodie Rowland, an international stylist, who specializes in natural hair and wigs. The Grammy-winner’s wig was from Conceal Virgin Hair, a luxury brand that distributes Indian hair, ponytails and wigs. Rowland even shared Kandi’s photo on her personal Instagram account.
“Soooo [Kandi] is still Quarantining, so she won’t let me see her. But I went and dropped off some wigs in the mail box. I miss her so much, but she really did a good job putting on this u-part unit by herself,” Rowland wrote, bragging over Kandi’s wig-handling skills. Let’s be honest — she looks amazing!
“When a bull sees red they start tearing sh*t up!” Kandi captioned her post, noting that it is officially #TaurusSeason” — aka, her zodiac sign. “My bday coming soon!!!” she wrote about her upcoming 44th birthday on May 17.
It’s unclear if Kandi has anything planned for her big day. The Bravo star is currently quarantining at home in Atlanta with her husband, Todd Tucker, daughter Riley, 17, and the couple’s son, Ace, 5, and 5-month-old daughter, Blaze. We can’t wait to see how the family will celebrate!
As for the rest of Kandi’s glam? — Her red lip is “Pretty Powerful” from her cruelty-free beauty line, Kandi Koated Cosmetics.