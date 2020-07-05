Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker shared an adorable moment of baby babble and smiles with the couple’s funny seven-month-old daughter Blaze.

Kandi Burruss, 44, and Todd Tucker‘s seven-month-old baby girl Blaze is growing up quickly and it was apparent in Todd’s latest video! The proud father took to Instagram on July 4 to share a hilarious moment with the tot as he was trying to get her to say “Dada”. She was standing in her baby walker as he talked and filmed her reaction to the camera and it was truly priceless.

“Dadada,” Todd could be heard saying to the alert and curious bundle of joy in the video. “Come on, give me a Dadada.” Blaze looks at her dad with wide eyes as she walks away while saying some seriously cute baby babble. At one point, she even gives him the sweetest smile while showing off her two bottom teeth.

“Daddy Daycare @blazetucker edition! Da Da!” Todd happily captioned the video. Fans were quick to comment and many of them seemed to love witnessing the sweet moment between the father and daughter. “Some little cutie is teething and strengthening her legs😍❤️,” one wrote while another said, “She is so darn cute!”

Todd’s recent clip is just one of many times he and Kandi have shared pics and videos of Blaze and their other children, including Riley, 17, whom Kandi shares with ex Russell Spencer, and son Ace, 4. One memorable post of Kandi’s included a TikTok video of the #Don’tRushChallenge, which featured her and other celeb mamas getting ready while holding their kids. “Much love to my girls who know the mommy struggle!” Kandi captioned the post while tagging some of the women she was referring to.

It’s always a joy seeing Kandi, Todd, and their family having the time of their lives together. Whether they are hanging out in quarantine or taking part in some of the most fun social media trends, they always know how to impress and we can’t wait to see more moments!