Kandi Burruss Reveals Husband Todd Tucker’s Reaction To Her Steamy Sex Scene In ‘The Chi’

Kandi Burruss described her experience with shooting her recent sexy scene on ‘The Chi’ and revealed that her husband Todd Tucker ‘watched’ it with her, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Kandi Burruss, 44, wowed with her sexy scene on the SHOWTIME series The Chi on July 19 and admitted that when her husband Todd Tucker watched it with her, things “got a little tense” in the hosuehold. “He watched it. We went ahead and watched it together,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife during an Instagram Live video chat, which you can see above. “I wanted to get it over with because to be honest with you, it made things a little tense in the house.”

Although Todd wasn’t feeling that comfortable in the moment, Kandi went on to reveal that the anticipation of the scene was worse for him than actually seeing it and she understands why he would react in that way. “I think he feels a little bit better now that he’s seen it,” she explained. “I think he thought it was going to be much worse. I don’t mean saying much worse. If you’re a couple and your significant other is grinding and kissing on somebody else. Awkward!”

Todd’s reaction to Kandi’s sex scene on The Chi proves it was definitely memorable, but the actress didn’t think it was that intense. “I think they took it a little light on me because I feel like some of the other sex scenes on the show have been extremely hot, let me just say that,” she said. “They let me off easy a little bit just letting me keep my skirt hiked up!”

“The way they prepare really is…First of all, this was my first time ever doing a sex scene on a TV show or movie or anything and I believe it was Curtiss [Cook]’s as well even though he’s been acting forever,” she continued. “For me, I was a little, kind of like nervous about it because I was like, ‘OK.’ I didn’t really know what was going to be required.”

Kandi went on to reveal that the producers of the show told her there may or may not be partial nudity, but that didn’t stop her from wanting to do her best. “They did mention that it could be partially nudity but they didn’t know I talked to my family about it. I talked to my husband about it. I talked to Todd,” she admitted. “Everybody was being supportive, but even though he’s supportive, he doesn’t necessarily want to see all of that. But at the end of the day, if I’m going to agree to do something, I’m going to be all in. Basically, that’s what it was.”

The Chi airs on SHOWTIME on Sundays at 9PM ET/PT.