KJ Apa took to Instagram to share a video that showed him appearing worried while he and a groomer tried to get a piece of metal out of his eye with a cotton swab after it accidentally got in there.

KJ Apa, 23, had a challenging moment on July 19 when he got a piece of metal stuck into his eye while he was with celebrity groomer Jason Schniedman! The Riverdale star shared a video of the incident on his Instagram page and understandably appeared worried and teary-eyed while trying to get the metal out with a cotton swab. Jason tried to get it out first as he kept his eye wide open but after he was unsuccessful, KJ tried himself in a mirror.

KJ also had a sense of humor about the whole ordeal and laughed about the wildness of the accident several times during the clip. “That’s my bad side, can you come on this side,” he cheekily asked Jason when he was attempting to get out the piece in front of the camera. He also said he had to “work tomorrow” when the attempts were becoming unsuccessful. After almost two minutes, he seemed to finally get the metal out although he doubted it at first.

“You got it, bro!” Jason told him as he kept saying, “No” because he insisted he could still see some of it in there. Eventually, he was convinced there was “a hole” in his eyeball and Jason suggested he got to a doctor to get some “antibiotics”. After coming to terms with the eye injury, KJ gave off a shocked look and appeared to start crying before the camera turned off.

We’re not sure if his crying was serious or not, but the fact that he decided to share the moment on Instagram seems to indicate he’s okay with it all! He didn’t give an update on the situation but did let his fans know what was going on in the caption for the video. “a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball,” his caption read.

Fans were quick to comment on the post and many of them sent him well wishes. “omg that’s horrible! I hope you’re okay,” one follower wrote. “You need an optometrist!” another suggested. “the cry at the end, omg can i give you a hug please?” a third asked.

Here’s to hoping KJ’s eye heals soon!