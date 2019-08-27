‘The Challenge’s Theo Campbell Goes Blind In 1 Eye After Terrifying Champagne Incident

OUCH! Theo Campbell, who will compete on the upcoming season of ‘The Challenge,’ revealed on Aug. 27 that he’s gone completely BLIND in one eye after a scary accident and two surgeries.

The Challenge and Love Island alum, Theo Campbell, has been left completely blind in one eye. He took to Instagram to share the scary story behind his injury. “So yeah basically two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” he wrote. “But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things. If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.” He also thanked his girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, for being by his side throughout the entire ordeal.

Theo is an athlete who was part of England’s national track team, and he got his start in reality television on the UK Show, Love Island. His competitive nature made him the perfect candidate for The Challenge, and he debuted on the show during 2019’s War of the Worlds. Theo proved himself to be a fierce competitor and wound up coming in second place out of ALL the other contestants on the show. Earlier this year, he filmed another season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which will premiere on August 28.

It is unclear if Theo’s eye injury will affect his Challenge career in the future. Of course, that is likely the least of his concern right now as he recovers from the surgeries. His eye is currently patched up with a giant bandage, which he shared in his Instagram photo.

Several Challenge cast members flooded Theo’s Instagram pic with well wishes. “Ahh feel better Theo!!” Jenna Compono wrote, while Johnny Bananas added, “Thnkin of you brother, get well soon,” and Nany Carmen added, “We love you Theo.” We wish Theo the best in his recovery!