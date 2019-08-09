‘The Challenge’ Season 34: U.S. Vs. U.K. Theme & Cast Revealed — Bananas & More

A new season of ‘The Challenge’ is upon us! ‘War of the Worlds 2’ is set to premiere later this month, and the full cast was announced on Aug. 9.

Season 34 of The Challenge will be War of the Worlds 2, as players from the United States and United Kingdom face off against one another for the final prize. MTV announced on August 9 that the new season of its hit show will premiere on Wednesday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m. This time around, the episodes will be expanded to 90 MINUTES, so there’s clearly a lot of content to get to us viewers!

War of the Worlds 2 will be the ultimate battle of U.S. vs. U.K. There will be 14 players on each team, with the competitors vying for their share of a $1 million prize. The premiere episode will feature a challenge, with the winning team getting the opportunity to have first pick from a group of “reinforcements.” The reinforcements are CT Tamburello, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Dee Nguyen and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who won last season, War of the Worlds. CT is an accomplished vet of The Challenge, while Turbo, Dee and Ninja all proved themselves as tough competitors in their rookie season earlier this year.

The United States team consists of: Ashley Mitchell (6th challenge), Cara Maria Sorbello (14th challenge), Faith Stowers (2nd challenge), Johnny Bananas (18th challenge), Jordan Wiseley (5th challenge), Josh Martinez (2nd challenge), Kam Williams (4th challenge), Laurel Stucky (6th challenge), Leroy Garrett (11th challenge), Nany Gonzalez (8th challenge), Paulie Calafiore (3rd challenge), Tori Deal (3rd challenge), Wes Bergmann (12th challenge) and Zach Nichols (9th challenge).

The United Kingdom team consists of: Esther Falana (1st challenge), Georgia Harrison (2nd challenge), Idris Virgo (1st challenge), Jennifer West (1st challenge), Joss Mooney (3rd challenge), Kayleigh Morris (2nd challenge), Kyle Christie (4th challenge), Nicole Bass (1st challenge), Rogan O’Connor (2nd challenge), Sean Lineker (1st challenge), Stephen Bear (2nd challenge), Theo Campbell (2nd challenge), Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerely (1st challenge), and Zahida Allen (2nd challenge).