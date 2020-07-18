Camille Grammer Lashes Out At ‘Rude’ Lisa Rinna After Their Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Fight

Camille Grammer left a positive response on Denise Richards’ latest Instagram pic and when a fan complimented her for being ‘classy’ compared to Lisa Rinna, she didn’t hesitate to call her ‘RHOBH’ co-star ‘rude.’

Camille Grammer, 51, wasn’t shy about making it known she’s still not a fan of Lisa Rinna, 57, when she responded to a fan in the comments section of Denise Richards‘ latest Instagram pic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first left a comment of applauding hand and heart emojis in response to Denise’s post, which included a pic of her holding up a The Bold and the Beautiful script and a caption about finishing the RHOBH reunion the night before, but when a fan also responded and mentioned Lisa specifically to her, she was sure to state her opinion.

“so glad you were on last night. You kept it classy when Rinna was showing what an a-hole SHE is,” the fan wrote, referring to Camille’s fight with Lisa in the latest episode of RHOBH. “Thank you! She’s A rude A-hole,” Camille’s response read.

Camille, who is no longer a regular cast member on RHOBH, and Lisa are known for not exactly liking each other, and they made headlines for their drama on the July 15th episode of the Bravo series when Camille’s return as a guest stirred up the pot! Some of the cast members, including Lisa, called out Camille for some past “mean” tweets she liked and wrote about the RHOBH cast on Twitter and things between her and Lisa got pretty heated.

“Camille, you were an a—hole on Twitter. I’m going to say that to you,” Lisa told Camille in the episode. “But it’s nice to see you. I don’t have any beef with you, but you were an a—hole on Twitter. I didn’t like that. I didn’t like the ‘trash’ comment, I don’t like the ‘you guys are like a coven of witches.’ … You didn’t have to do it in a public way.”

“You just called me an a—hole. That’s not a great hello,” Camille replied as things got intense between them. “I think I’ll pass on that. Thank you.”

Camille could then be seen further expressing her disapproval of Lisa in a confessional and she got pretty cheeky while she was at it. “Whose the a—hole? Rinna, it’s you,” she said. “If you don’t want to talk to me now, I guess I’m just going to have to tweet about this later.”