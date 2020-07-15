Kristen Doute Admits Lisa Vanderpump Hasn’t Spoken To Her Since Firing: It’s Been A ‘Woke Moment’ For Me 

Kristen Doute admits Lisa Vanderpump has been radio silent following the June 9 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ firings, which also included Stassi Schroeder. In a new interview, Kristen reveals who’s supported her and what’s next for her.

Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump haven’t spoken since Kristen was fired from Vanderpump Rules on June 9. The author, 37, revealed the latter and much more about the situation in a new interview on July 15 — her first since news of the Vanderpump Rules firings, which also included show veteran Stassi Schroeder and newcomers, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

“Lisa… nope, not at all,” Kristen said on the Hollywood Raw podcast when hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn asked if LVP has reached out. As for Bravo host Andy Cohen, who executive produces the Housewives franchises, but not VPR — “[He] DM’d me and said, ‘Hang in there,'” Kristen revealed.

Though some have been silent amid the VPR cast shakeup, Kristen explained that she still has a solid support system. “My boyfriend Alex is 100% my support system every single day of my life. All of the OG cast members from Vanderpump Rules, like all of my best friends have been super supportive,” she said. “I have my family back home. Everyone has been really awesome. And the fans that I still have. You know everyone on social media that have been really supportive and wanting me to do better and wanting me to succeed,” she continued, adding, “I appreciate it so much.”

The hosts went on to ask a popular question among Bravo-watchers: “Is there any chance you could come back to the show in the future?”

Kristen replied, “I have no idea. I don’t know. I mean I don’t think so. I would love to, I hope there’s an opportunity for myself for all of us to be on television again and to really take this whole experience we are going through as a note to talk about once we could be on television again,” she said, noting, “I think I have a lot to say. I think I have a lot of value to bring to entertainment. But, as far as Vanderpump Rules, I don’t think so.”

Stassi and Kristen came under fire in early June after Faith Stowers — their former costar on VPR — revealed, via an Instagram Live chat, that the ladies falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Faith’s allegation came on June 1 when she joined Floribama Shore star Candace Rice for a candid chat, in which she opened up about what it was like being “the only black person” on VPR.

As for Faith’s claim that the ladies falsely reported her to police, Kristen had this to say: “I could literally sit here and tell you how moment by moment that it wasn’t that I called the police on her, or called 911, gave her information, but I actually called a tip line and left my name and number in which no one ever called me back and nothing even happened,” she explained, adding, “But… At this point, what does it even matter?”

Bravo confirmed the VPR firings to HollywoodLife in a statement on the day the news was reported, June 9. Both Stassi and Kristen made public apologies at the time, as did Max and Brett. The two men were let go after past tweets using racial slurs resurfaced.

Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about the news on June 10 in separate statements, supporting Bravo’s decision. Stassi and Kristen were full time cast members on VPR since its inception in 2013. Max and Brett joined the show in season 8, which wrapped at the end of May.