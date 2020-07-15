Kim Kardashian Stuns In Strapless Purple Bustier & Form-Fitting Leather Pants In Insta Pic

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to wish everyone ‘a great day’ with a new eye-catching pic that shows her donning a stylish purple and black outfit and holding up a peace sign.

Kim Kardashian, 39, showed off a stylish pic while giving a positive shout-out to her fans on July 15! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a strapless light purple crop top in the snapshot, which was posted to Instagram, and black figure-hugging pants that had a leather section over the legs and belt area. She also held up a peace sign while giving a kissing face to the camera and had her long reddish locks in a side braid with two straps hanging over the sides of her face.

” hope everyone has a great day ✌🏼,” Kim captioned the post. Fans were quick to respond with their own well wishes and compliments. “You are super beautiful Kim!” one follower wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” A third follower also wished her a great day by writing, “you too Kim.”

Before her latest pic, Kim got attention for looking incredible in a modeling pic for her new SKIMS “Body” collection. She wore a white bodysuit while sitting inside a limo in the photo, and matching white strappy clear heels that tied all the way up to just below her knee. The new collection launched on July 14 and Kim’s pics definitely have many people wanting to check it out!

Kim’s red hair, which she shows off in her latest pic, was also seen in her July 7 pic. She flaunted a similar pose that included pouty lips and a peace sign, and wore an orange short-sleeved crop top that was only buttoned at the very bottom, helping her show off cleavage. She had stands once again hanging down and her hair tied back.

We’re not sure how long Kim plans on keeping her red-haired look but we’re loving it! She is known for showing off various hair colors over the years so it’s not too surprising she would reveal a new one in the past month. We can’t wait to see what other pics she posts in the near future!