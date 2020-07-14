Beauty
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfies

ariel winter
BACKGRID
Ariel Winter 2nd Annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2019
Ariel Winter 'Speed Racer' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 26 Apr 2008 It was the film premiere of 'Speed Racer' in Los Angeles yesterday, directed by Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski and starring Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci, Matthew Fox, Susan Sarandon and John Goodman. The film is about Speed Racer(Hirsch)whose goal is to win The Crucible, a cross-country car racing rally that took the life of his older brother. Speed finds support from his parents(Goodman and Sarandon)and his girlfriend Trixie(Ricci)and enters the race in a partnership with his one-time rival, Racer X(Fox), seeking to rescue his family's business and the racing sport itself from fixing races and cheating. http://speedracerthemovie.warnerbros.com/
Ariel Winter 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' film premiere, Hollywood, Los Angeles, America - 02 Apr 2009 Miley Cyrus was star of the red carpet today (2 April) at the premiere of her new film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'. The film is the popular Disney character's first foray onto the big screen and takes teen sensation Miley's 'Hannah Montana' series to the next level. It sees Miley Stewart struggling to juggle school, her friends and her secret pop-star persona, Hannah Montana. With fame threatening to consume his daughter, Miley's father Robby Ray (played by Miley's real life dad Billy Ray Cyrus) takes the family back home to Grandma Ruby's (Margo Martindale) Tennessee farm in Crowley Corners. Initially out of her element, Miley soon finds romance and learns a thing or two about what it means to truly live life out of the spotlight. Walking the red carpet today 16-year-old Miley, wearing a green Alberta Ferretti dress with long black boots and BCBG leather jacket, said it felt "crazy" to be at the premiere.
Ariel Winter 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 29 Aug 2010 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Ariel Winter went au natural when she showed off her clear, glowing skin & freckles in a slew of makeup-free selfies!

With or without glam, Ariel Winter, 22, always manages to look absolutely gorgeous and the Modern Family actress showed off her natural beauty in some stunning selfies. Ariel took to Instagram on July 13 when she posted three selfies wearing not a drop of makeup. She posted the photos with the caption, “Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also…quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????” In the selfies, Ariel is rocking a gray sweatshirt that reads, “Kindness,” while her platinum blonde hair is down in natural soft waves. She chose not to wear any makeup, putting her glowing complexion on full display and her T-zone is completely covered in freckles. The slideshow she posted featured two photos and one video, and in the video, Ariel zooms in super close to her face showing off just how many freckles she actually has.

This is not the first time Ariel has gone makeup-free, in fact, the star loves to go au natural and can be spotted out and about with no makeup on and her hair done naturally. Just a few weeks ago, Ariel posted yet another gorgeous selfie when she still had her long red hair, and her face is completely free of makeup and blemishes. She captioned the photo, “pictured: my face pre makeup. not pictured: my phone under this sweater with the recently downloaded Pokémon Go app waiting for me to catch em all #nofilter #pokemon”

ariel winter
Ariel Winter ditched her glam to show off her freckles & natural beauty when she went completely makeup-free in a slew of selfies. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to Ariel, you never know what she’s going to do with her glam. She’s constantly switching up her hairstyles and colors, plus, she dabbles with full glam or no glam at all.

No matter what Ariel does – whether it’s going makeup-free or rocking a full face of makeup, the actress always manages to look absolutely gorgeous.