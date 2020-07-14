Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfies

Ariel Winter went au natural when she showed off her clear, glowing skin & freckles in a slew of makeup-free selfies!

With or without glam, Ariel Winter, 22, always manages to look absolutely gorgeous and the Modern Family actress showed off her natural beauty in some stunning selfies. Ariel took to Instagram on July 13 when she posted three selfies wearing not a drop of makeup. She posted the photos with the caption, “Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also…quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????” In the selfies, Ariel is rocking a gray sweatshirt that reads, “Kindness,” while her platinum blonde hair is down in natural soft waves. She chose not to wear any makeup, putting her glowing complexion on full display and her T-zone is completely covered in freckles. The slideshow she posted featured two photos and one video, and in the video, Ariel zooms in super close to her face showing off just how many freckles she actually has.

This is not the first time Ariel has gone makeup-free, in fact, the star loves to go au natural and can be spotted out and about with no makeup on and her hair done naturally. Just a few weeks ago, Ariel posted yet another gorgeous selfie when she still had her long red hair, and her face is completely free of makeup and blemishes. She captioned the photo, “pictured: my face pre makeup. not pictured: my phone under this sweater with the recently downloaded Pokémon Go app waiting for me to catch em all #nofilter #pokemon”

When it comes to Ariel, you never know what she’s going to do with her glam. She’s constantly switching up her hairstyles and colors, plus, she dabbles with full glam or no glam at all.

No matter what Ariel does – whether it’s going makeup-free or rocking a full face of makeup, the actress always manages to look absolutely gorgeous.