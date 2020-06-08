Ariel Winter Rocks Red Pajamas While Out & About: Plus, 20 More Stars Wearing PJs As Streetwear

Ariel Winter looked cozy in her red PJs when she was spotted out in LA on June 7! The actress, who donned a fresh face, stepped out in a pair of black fuzzy slippers.

Ariel Winter is all about the cozy fit! The Modern Family alum, 22, was pictured solo in her sleepwear while outside her home in LA on Sunday afternoon. Ariel, who carried a black alligator purse, sported a bright red button-down top with matching pajama pants. Her sleepwear featured white lines in the seems, long sleeves and a convenient pocket on the front of her top.

Ariel Winter arriving at home in LA on June 7, 2020. (Photo credit: P&P/MEGA)

Ariel donned a fresh face during the weekend outing. Her strawberry blonde hair was poker straight and down. It’s unclear where she was coming from at the time, however, she was pictured without a mask on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Benward, 25. She HollywoodLife recently learned that Ariel is grateful to have Luke The actress is currently quarantining with her new boyfriend, actor, 25. She confirmed the romance back in April when she took part the #FirstPhotoChallenge on social media. The viral hashtag encourages couples to share the first photo of them together.recently learned that Ariel is grateful to have Luke by her side during the unforeseen global health crisis.

“He’s her rock, any time she is down he knows exactly how to make her feel better,” a source close to the actress told us, exclusively. “He’s so much more than just a boyfriend to her, he really is her best friend. They can spend hours just doing nothing and it’s fun because they’re together. And she loves hanging out with his family too, she’s very close to them too,” the insider continued. “Of course, just like everyone else, Ariel is getting antsy. She and Luke had a lot of travel plans that had to be put on hold. They both really want to go somewhere amazing with all their friends as soon as they can.”