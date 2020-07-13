Naya Rivera: Press Conference Plans Revealed After A Body Is Found At Lake Where Star Went Missing 

Ventura County police tell HollywoodLife that a body was discovered at Lake Piru in California on July 13 — 5 days after actress Naya Rivera was reported missing, following a boat ride at the lake with her son Josey, 4.

Naya Rivera was reported missing on July 8 during a pontoon ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey at Lake Piru. After an extensive five-day search, authorities discovered an unidentified body at Lake Piru on the morning of Monday, July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to HollywoodLife. “We have recovered a body and the medical examiner will conduct a death investigation and perform the identification process,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said via phone.

The statement continued, “At 2PM PST most if not all official announcements will be made then but continue to monitor our Twitter for anything further.” Police did not confirm the identity of the body.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

On July 9, authorities confirmed Naya was presumed to have drowned in Lake Piru, with search efforts focused on recovering the actress. That same day, police also released security camera footage from the Lake Piru boat launch when Naya Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru, as well as the official 911 call.

Naya is survived by her 4-year-old son Josey, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. Dorsey, who she divorced in June of 2018, appeared to be in tears when pictured at Ventura County’s Lake Piru on Saturday, July 11 — the location Naya was last seen. Naya and Ryan shared joint physical and legal custody of their son.

Our thoughts are with Naya Rivera's loved ones during this difficult time.