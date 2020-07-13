Margot Robbie Rocks Daisy Dukes & Protective Face Gear For Casual Summer Outing

Even during a casual day of running errands, Margot Robbie still looks red carpet ready. The actress was spotted showing off her toned legs in a pair of denim shorts while in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 12!

Margot Robbie turned heads while out in Santa Monica with a friend on Sunday afternoon. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 30, was photographed getting out of a white Porsche before she headed into an unidentified office building. Margot sported a pair of rolled up jean shorts that displayed her sun-kissed legs. She wore a plain white t-shirt and stepped out in Reebok sneakers.

Margo appeared to don a fresh face, despite most of her complexion being covered. The Birds of Prey star stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and wore a yellow face covering — especially with the recent surge of coronavirus cases around the globe, including California. She had her blonde tresses pulled back in a low ponytail with loose strands of hair blowing in the wind. Margot was also pictured carrying what appeared to be a jacket, a red baseball cap, and a single champagne glass (which was quite interesting).

The actress was spotted out and about not long after news that she will join the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the film’s forthcoming reboot. The new film is not to be confused with the famous POTC franchise, in which Johnny Depp fronted in five films. The reboot will reportedly be a stand-alone movie with all-new characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on June 26.

The Australian actress has already been confirmed to play Barbie in a new live action film, as well as Robin Hood’s love Maid Marian, who avenges his death in the period-thriller Marian. Margot will also be reprise her role as the fierce Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) in Gotham City Sirens.