See Pic
Hollywood Life

Margot Robbie Rocks Daisy Dukes & Protective Face Gear For Casual Summer Outing

Margot Robbie out in Daisy Dukes
Backgrid
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Margot Robbie emerges from the back seat of her friend's vintage Porsche in a mask and denim shorts, as they head to an office in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon. Will Smith’s long-time life partner and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina. Since she broke out the news of her love affair, Margot Robbie has been trending on the internet. The new report claimed that Bombshell actress dated Will Smith while his wife had been on a romance with a young singer. Pictured: Margot Robbie BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union spend the day at the park with daughters Zaya and Kaavia. The family spent the day at a Los Angeles park where they played horseshoes and baseball. Zaya hit a homer at one point and were later seen celebrating. Gabrielle Union also was seen with noticeably shorter hair for the outing. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 11 Jul 2020 Pictured: NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union spend the day at the park with daughters Zaya and Kaavia. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688003_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are photographed going for a bike ride in East Hampton 4th Of July weekendPictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5175326 050720 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 66 Photos.
News Editor

Even during a casual day of running errands, Margot Robbie still looks red carpet ready. The actress was spotted showing off her toned legs in a pair of denim shorts while in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 12!

Margot Robbie turned heads while out in Santa Monica with a friend on Sunday afternoon. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 30, was photographed getting out of a white Porsche before she headed into an unidentified office building. Margot sported a pair of rolled up jean shorts that displayed her sun-kissed legs. She wore a plain white t-shirt and stepped out in Reebok sneakers.

Margot Robbie out in Daisy Dukes
Margot Robbie running errands in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Margo appeared to don a fresh face, despite most of her complexion being covered. The Birds of Prey star stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and wore a yellow face covering — especially with the recent surge of coronavirus cases around the globe, including California. She had her blonde tresses pulled back in a low ponytail with loose strands of hair blowing in the wind. Margot was also pictured carrying what appeared to be a jacket, a red baseball cap, and a single champagne glass (which was quite interesting).

Margot Robbie on the red carpet
Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Oscars on February 9, 2020.

The actress was spotted out and about not long after news that she will join the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the film’s forthcoming reboot. The new film is not to be confused with the famous POTC franchise, in which Johnny Depp fronted in five films. The reboot will reportedly be a stand-alone movie with all-new characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on June 26.

The Australian actress has already been confirmed to play Barbie in a new live action film, as well as Robin Hood’s love Maid Marian, who avenges his death in the period-thriller Marian. Margot will also be reprise her role as the fierce Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) in Gotham City Sirens.