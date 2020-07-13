Chance The Rapper Supports Kanye West For President: Twitter Accuses Him Of Helping Re-Elect Trump

Twitter erupted after Chance The Rapper supported Kanye West’s presidential aspirations, with voters telling him that his endorsement could mean another four more years of Donald Trump.

Chance The Rapper is getting major heat after saying that he “trusts” his friend Kanye West would make a good president. Chance, 27, quote-tweeted the video Kanye posted for his late mother’s birthday, and added “And y’all out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh”. His followers immediately started telling him that supporting Kanye meant throwing his vote away.

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump,” CNN’s Keith Boykin tweeted to Chance. “Trump thanks you for your service,” a fan commented. “Tweeting this is irresponsible even if it’s a joke.” Chance saw the tweets and suggested the Kanye hate was because voters won’t vote outside a two-party system. He asked if there’s really a better person to vote for besides Kanye in the 2020 election.

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??’ he wrote. “Kanye’s candidacy is a joke, but I’ll take Chance’s question seriously,” one follower replied. “Where do I start. Kanye knows nothing about policy, has 0 experience, called slavery a choice, backed Trump, is an anti-vaxxer, etc. Biden has experience & plans for climate change, race, the economy, etc.”

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

They also pointed out that Kanye’s campaign is already facing significant roadblocks. Though announcing his candidacy on July 4, he still has yet to file any paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to make his run official. He’s missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in 10 states at this point. After more back and forth, Chance left it at “agree to disagree.” He tweeted, “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Y’all trust Biden more than y’all trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.” Fair enough!

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can change that right now. Register by filling out the form below, courtesy of our partners at Rock The Vote: