Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, Slays In A Black Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Catherine Zeta-Jones oozed pure glamour on Instagram while enjoying a sizzling summer day in a black bikini and sunglasses.

Catherine Zeta-Jones took advantage of the summer sunshine in California, posing for a sizzling snap on Instagram while wearing her bathing suit. The Intolerable Cruelty actress, 50, rocked a black string bikini top adorned with a silver clasp, drop earrings, and oversized, tortoiseshell sunglasses for the photoshoot. It’s unclear where she’s posing, because the Oscar winner got creative with her photography and filtered the pic with a vignette frame. The effect is vintage and gorgeous.

Obviously, her fans were obsessed with the photo, which she captioned “Sun’s out!!! Sunday.” One commenter told the Chicago star, “Looking fabulous,” adding heart emojis. “You are a beautiful dream.” Even her stepson, Cameron Douglas, 40, dropped some supportive flame emojis in the comments. Couldn’t agree with him more!

Catherine’s Instagram feed is usually filled with passion projects and tons of photos of her kids. Remember when she was spotted taking professional-grade pics of her daughter, Carys Douglas, in Paris just so she could put them on the ‘gram? As she said at the time, “Mamarrazi is what my kids call me with my camera.”

Catherine’s latest posts comes shortly after she announced the launch of her own lifestyle brand, inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s GOOP. Called Casa Zeta-Jones (clever), the line features things like coffee, makeup, and vegan clothing. That includes cute ballet flats for under $50. While revealing Casa Zeta-Jones, she said, “Everything I have designed has truly been a passion project. I wanted to take this passion a step further and create a brand that’s beautiful and luxurious, while still being attainable.”