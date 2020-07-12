Amanda Kloots Holds ‘Beautiful’ Memorial For Late Husband Nick Cordero — ‘His Spirit Was There’

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been remembered as a loving father, husband and friend at a small memorial service, as his wife Amanda Kloots said he was watching from ‘up above’.

Amanda Kloots has commemorated her late husband Nick Cordero at a small memorial with close family and friends. She said the Broadway star, who tragically passed away after a battle with COVID-19, was there in “spirit” when she took to Instagram on July 12. “We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends,” Amanda captioned the post, which featured a snap of her with son Elvis on her shoulders. “I said, “Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.” He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

She told her half a million followers that they listened to the song “I’m Here”, which was performed by Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway musical, The Color Purple. “Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard,” she explained. “Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that.”

Amanda also opened up about her journey ahead, and revealed she doesn’t believe there’s a “perfect way” to cope with her new normal. “This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”

The mom-of-one proved how strong she was when Nick was battling the coronavirus over the past three months, by sharing positive daily videos that encouraged her Instagram followers to pray and sing for the Broadway star. She also shared daily raw and honest updates on how he was doing in the hospital and was open about her up and down emotions during the tough weeks. Some of her hope was also strengthened by support from fans across the world who would send her, Nick, and Elvis cards and gifts, which she’d share pics and videos of in her Instagram stories.

Nick sadly passed away at the age of 41 on the morning of July 5. Amanda revealed that “he was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth” in the post announcing his death. Celebrities, including Nick’s close friend Zach Braff, 45, quickly spoke out about how kind he was and how much they will miss him after the news made headlines.