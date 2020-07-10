Michael B. Jordan Drops A Flirty Emoji On Megan Thee Stallion’s New Twerking Vid & Fans Go Wild

Did Hot Girl Meg just slay Killmonger with her booty? After Megan Thee Stallion shared a sizzling video of her shaking it in the pool, Michael B. Jordan got flirty after sliding into the comments section.

“Oh you getting flooded today bayyybeeee,” Megan Thee Stallion captioned her July 9 Instagram video. In the clip, Megan, 25, and a few of her friends decide to make waves – literally — by twerking in the pool along to Pop Smoke’s “Diana.” In just under twelve hours, the clip racked up nearly 2.5 million views, and one of those clicking play was Michael B. Jordan. The 33-year-old Black Panther star even left a ‘Cold Face’ emoji. Interpret the way you will: either he’s cold with sweat after seeing Meg’s booty, or he’s feeling the chills of seeing her twerk, or he simply though what he was seeing was cool.

However you want to view Michael’s emoji, Meg took it as a compliment. She responded with her own smiley face, and the fans began shipping them hard. “@michaelbjordan umm stop playing with me dead ass serious.” “@michaelbjordan, that’s a lot of [peach emoji] to handle nowwww.” “I just wanna see him in the public eye with a bad one like @theestallion.” “@michaelbjordan OKAYYYYY YOU BETTA SHOOT YOUR SHOT [heart-eyes emoji] We see you!”

This is far from the first time that Michael and Meg’s paths have crossed. She made her front row debut at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2019, sitting next to Michael and Kyrie Irving at the Coach 1941 presentation. Michael, who V Magazine notes, is a global face of Coach menswear, sat next to Megan again at Coach’s NYFW presentation in February 2020. Shortly afterward, Coach rolled out its Originals Go Their Own Way film series in conjunction with its Spring campaign.

So, it might be that there’s nothing but a flirty, fashionable friendship between Meg and Michael. He was once rumored to be dating Snoh Aalegra, a Swedish singer, and Meg has been linked to G-Eazy and Moneybagg Yo. She actually hinted that she has a man following her recent BET Awards performance. After the June 28 awards show aired, Meg went on Instagram Live and dropped this (sincere?) romance revelation. “Don’t hit my phone, cause I got a man,” she said, before adding, “I’m just playing. No, I do got a man, and he don’t like that sh-t And he’s SO fine. And he’s SO cute.”