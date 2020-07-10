Juice WRLD Hauntingly Raps About Drugs ‘Killing’ Him On New Song Released 7 Mos. After His Death By OD

Seven months after Juice WLRD tragically died from a drug overdose, his posthumous album, ‘Legends Never Die,’ is here, and fans can’t stop talking about the haunting track, ‘Wishing Well.’

There are 21 songs on Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Die. However, one track that fans are buzzing about the most is “Wishing Well,” as it seems to have predicted the tragic fate that the rapper suffered when he died in Dec. 2019. Juice WRLD raps about his struggles with drug addiction on the song, which he recorded before dying from an accidental overdose.

“Drugs killing me softly, Lauryn Hill,” Juice WRLD sings in the song’s chorus. “Sometimes I don’t know how to feel.” Other lyrics from the song include, “Speaking of the devil, all the drugs, I miss them” and “If it wasn’t for the pills I wouldn’t be here, but if I keep taking these pills, I won’t be here.” That last line really hit many fans hard, as Juice WRLD “died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Juice WRLD had been open about his drug addiction before his death, but the lyrics in this new song are painfully honest. It’s a call for help that came too late, as the late rapper sings about going back and forth between wanting to start taking drugs again, and trying to hold out. The second verse concludes with him singing, “It’s tearing me to pieces, I really think I need them, I stopped taking the drugs and now the drugs take me.”

Juice WRLD was just 21 years old when he died after overdosing on an airplane. When the plane landed, he suffered from a seizure. Officials administered Narcan, a medication which is meant to block the effect of opioids. Unfortunately, it was too late, and the young rapper was pronounced dead once he got to the hospital.

After Juice WRLD’s death, his mother spoke out about the 21-year-old’s struggle with addiction, and how she hopes his message will help others who are also struggling. “Addition knows no boundaries and its impact goes beyond the person fighting it,” she said. “We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles, as that is what he wanted more than anything.