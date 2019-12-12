Juice Wrld’s Family Admits Rapper Struggled With Drug Addiction Before Tragic Death At 21
Juice Wrld’s mother is speaking out after the rapper’s tragic death following a fatal seizure on Dec. 8. In a lengthy statement, Carmella Wallace revealed that her son battled ‘prescription drug dependency.’ Now, she’s hoping his story will help others.
Juice Wrld, born Jarad A. Higgins, battled with prescription drug addiction before his death, his mother Carmella Wallace said in a statement to TMZ, published on December 12. “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she began. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.” Juice was just 21-years-old at the time of his death.
The spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office told HollywoodLife that they have determined that “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology. The cause and manner of death are pending at this time. The Office will release a statement when cause and manner of death are determined.”