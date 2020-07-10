Helen Hunt stunned on the beach in Malibu yet again, hitting the water in a black bikini that showed off her fabulous figure.

We’re positively mad about her! Helen Hunt hit the beach in Malibu on July 9 for another day of fun in the sand and the surf, and she looked just as gorgeous as ever in a black bikini. The Oscar winner, 57, rocked a two-piece with full bottoms and a triangle top, and didn’t bother to take off her jewelry while taking a dip in the ocean. The swimsuit appears to be the same cute one she wore back in June to practice her bodyboarding skills.

The Mad About You star was spotted in Malibu catching some waves in June, wearing an identical two-piece — Asceno’s “The Genoa triangle bikini top” and the matching “Naples low-rise bikini briefs,” a set that retails for a total of $228. Helen has been hitting the waves for over a decade, but told Healthy Living in 2015 that she doesn’t think the sport is the reason she has such a toned figure. “I don’t surf anywhere near enough for that to be having to do with anything,” she said.

She confessed in the interview that she doesn’t stick to a diet, either. “I don’t go to a gym ever. I don’t diet ever,” Helen said. “I used to diet but sometime after the eighties, it made me miserable. But I do like to walk [and] run, and I do like to surf when I can just to warm it up. And I do enjoy doing yoga when I can get there.”

Another form of exercise that she loves? Hiking! Helen posted photos of one of her hiking trips in Los Angeles on Instagram, where she was joined with some celebrity pals. That includes who Helen called “the one and only, explosion of talent and beauty that is @tiffanyhaddish.” How fun!