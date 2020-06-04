Morgan Fairchild, 70, Reveals She’s Lost 30 Pounds On ‘Very Disciplined’ Keto Diet: See Before & After Pic

Actress Morgan Fairchild is slimmer than ever at 70 years old, and she’s crediting following a strict keto diet for her weight loss success. See the before and after pic!

Iconic actress Morgan Fairchild is now 70 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at her. The Falcon Crest star revealed in a new interview that she’s down 30 pounds after sudden weight gain several years ago. And it’s all thanks to a “very disciplined” approach to the Ketogenic diet, she says. It all started with a very scary situation. Morgan found out she had a black mold infestation in her home, and it was unknowingly affecting her weight. “I blew up like a balloon,” the Seduction star told Closer Weekly. “I had a lot of bronchial issues, which I knew were from the mold, but I had not realized that the weight gain was from the mold.”

Though a shocking revelation, once Morgan figured out what was going on, she jumped right into action! “I never had a weight problem because I’m not an eater, I’m not a food person… so even once I realized what it was, I still didn’t know how to fix it,” she explained, adding that she “stumbled upon this guy” eating a keto meal at her doctor’s office. After deciding to join the program, she “just started dropping weight like crazy.”

The keto diet is beloved by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, and even Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore. It involves eating low-carb, high-protein meals that cause the dieter’s body to “break down protein and fat for energy” — also known as ketosis. For some, this helps the pounds melt away.

The Friends alum truly enjoys the program, but warns that “you have to stick to the diet,” or gain back the weight. She admits that it’s a lot easier to manage since she’s at home during the coronavirus outbreak. “I don’t have to cook for anybody and I don’t have to worry about getting a ton of groceries because I don’t eat,” she explained. “So I’m sticking to that and trying to lose more weight while we’re here in quarantine. I mean I really don’t cook. So it’s just pre-packaged foods.”