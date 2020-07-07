Britney Spears Dances Her ‘Tail Off’ To Beyonce 2 Weeks After Her ‘Queen B’ Quip Angered Beyhive

Despite Britney Spears’ recent drama with the Beyhive, the singer is still a HUGE Beyonce fan — and she proved it by dancing to one of the singer’s hits in her latest IGTV video.

Britney Spears is the dancing queen of Instagram, and she was at it again with a new video on July 6. In the clip, Britney shows off her freestyle moves to Beyonce’s song, “Haunted.” She revealed that the video was filmed over Fourth of July weekend, and explained that “Haunted” is a song that she’s always wanted to dance to, so she finally took the plunge!

“I never said I was the best dancer,” Britney explained in her caption. “I dance simply because it fills my heart with joy and expression. PS if I’m haunting you….you must be haunting me. PSSSSS My 80s ponytail shows how cool I am!!!!” In the clip, Brit’s abs are on full display as she rocks her signature crop top and short-shorts combo, which we’ve seen a lot of on her Instagram in recent weeks.

Interestingly, Brit’s decision to dance to one of Bey’s songs comes just two weeks after she made some Beyonce fans pretty angry. They Beyhive went off on Britney for referring to herself as ‘Queen B’ — which is their nickname for Beyonce — in an Instagram caption. Beyonce’s fans flooded the comments section of Britney’s post and called her out.

Of course, the 38-year-old singer meant no ill will by using the ‘Queen B’ nickname on herself. After all, Britney fans refer to her as their Queen all the time, too! “Britney was not looking to ever share or upset Beyonce or her fans at any point,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wanted to address her fans only and just be nice.”

Back in April, Brit also referenced Beyonce in another Instagram post, where she made it clear that she even looks up to her fellow superstar singer. “Learning to love you sometimes is the hardest thing to do, and do you know how I show that?” Britney wrote at the time. “By posting whatever the heck I want. If I wan to post a picture with the same outfit three times…I will do so and take note from Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS!!!!!!!”