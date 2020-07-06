Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Beautiful Video After His Death Showing Family Support

Amanda Kloots shared a heartwarming video that highlights the ‘silver linings’ of her life in the 95 days her late husband Nick Cordero was battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Amanda Kloots proved family makes an incredible difference during “the hardest time in your life” when she shared a bittersweet video that showed photos and video clips of some of the most memorable moments she had with those closest to her in the 95 days her husband Nick Cordero was in the hospital battling COVID-19. The video, which comes one day after she announced Nick’s heartbreaking death from complications of the virus, was made by her sister and shows the tender times she had with her one-year-old son Elvis and her family when they visited her in Los Angeles during the difficult ordeal.

“How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” she wrote in the beginning of the caption for the video titled “The Silver Lining”. In the 10-minute feature, Amanda and Elvis could be seen sharing loving days with their support system, which included Amanda’s parents, sisters, brother, and more family as well as friends and neighbors. From energetic and positive workout videos to pics of cuddles with her baby boy and hospital visits with her beloved Nick, the video is truly touching.

“I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings,” Amanda continued writing in her caption for the post. “I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same.”

“This video captures these last 95 days,” she went on. “The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us.”

She concluded the touching caption by reminding her followers to look for positivity and love in hard times. “In times of trauma, look for the silver linings,” she said. “Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️”

Amanda proved how strong she is when Nick was battling the coronavirus over the past three months by sharing positive daily videos that encouraged her Instagram followers to pray and sing for the Broadway star to help spread good energy toward a possible recovery. She also shared daily raw and honest updates on how he was doing in the hospital and was open about her up and down emotions during the tough weeks. Some of her hope was also strengthened by support from fans across the world who would send her, Nick, and Elvis cards and gifts, which she’d share pics and videos of in her Instagram stories.

Nick sadly passed away at the age of 41 on the morning of July 5. Amanda revealed that “he was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth” in the post announcing his death. Celebrities, including Nick’s close friend Zach Braff, 45, quickly spoke out about how kind he was and how much they will miss him after the news made headlines.