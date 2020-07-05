Justin Bieber shared a new shirtless mirror selfie that showed him bending down and posing as he promised his followers to ‘take diet, exercise, and attitude’ to ‘the next level this month’.

Justin Bieber, 26, vowed to “go hard this month” when he showed off his abs and tattoos in an eye-catching new pic. The singer shared the mirror selfie, which he took while crouched down and wearing black shorts in a workout room, to his Instagram page on July 4 and his caption for it was filled with encouraging words to his fans about goals for the next 31 days. “Gonna go hard this month COMMENT ‘I’m in’ If you plan taking diet, exercise and attitude to the next level this month,” it read.

Many fans were quick to respond with “I’m in” while others simply showed their support for the “Baby” crooner by posting red heart and heart-eyed emojis. Celebs like DJ Khaled and Patrick Schwarzenegger also responded to the post by letting him know they were in too.

Justin’s latest pic is just one of many times he’s showed off his tattoo-filled upper body. Whether he’s captured walking without a shirt during an outing or posts a pic of him without it on social media, he’s proven time and time again that he’s not afraid to go shirtless! Since the summer is here now, it’s understandable why he would.

Justin went shirtless in a TikTok dance video that he posted of himself on May 27. In the clip, he busted some moves to Craig David‘s 2000 hit song “Fill Me In” while wearing a pink bucket hat and black shorts. He also went shirtless on May 25, while going for a stroll with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and wore magenta shorts from his Drew House line and let the top of his white Calvin Klein boxers stick out.

Although Justin and Hailey were both in Canada earlier this during quarantine, they decided to go back to California for ” a change of scenery” and that warm weather will definitely allow Justin to continue going comfortably shirtless whenever he feels like it. We’re wishing him a lot of success on his July goals and can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!