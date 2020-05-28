Justin Bieber Shows Off His Massive Tattoo Collection & Chiseled Torso In Hot New TikTok Video

Now that Justin Bieber is back in sunny LA after his Canadian quarantine, he’s been spending plenty of time outdoors shirtless. He flaunted his muscular tattooed chest in a new TikTok dance video.

Justin Bieber is having a ball showing off his wildly tattooed chest and arms lately. First it was on shirtless walks with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and now its in a new TikTok dance video. On May 27, the Biebs flaunted his chiseled torso as he busted out some moves to Craig David‘s 2000 hit “Fill Me In.” He donned a pink bucket hat to shield his face from the sun, as he gave it a tip, tapped his wrist, put up two fingers on each hand when the lyric about “two shadows” came up, and even caressed his chest with his palms. Ooh la la! He has to be driving fans wild with such moves. Since he had to cancel his 2020 stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin is at least able to show off his dancing skills via social media instead.

Justin’s muscular arms with full ink sleeves and heavily tattooed chest were on display in the video. He wore knee-length trunks with his Drew House brand’s label written across the front. His white Nike sneakers helped the Biebs with his fancy footwork. He also gave his followers a look at the backyard of his Beverly Hills home, where Justin used the outdoor patio as his dance floor.

It looks like Justin, 26, and Hailey could have been having a nice outdoor lunch earlier, as a table seen behind him had a bottle of water, several glasses, and a napkin on top of it. A white shirt was draped over one of the chairs, as the edge of his pool and some lounge chairs could be seen on the left hand side of the screen. Justin and Hailey had spent much of their time in quarantine since March at his home in Ontario, Canada. The couple flew back to Los Angeles on May 20, and Justin has been enjoying the warmth and sunshine outdoors ever since.

On May 21, he was photographed riding his bike barefoot through Beverly Hills looking so carefree. Then on May 25, Justin and Hailey went for a Memorial Day stroll where he went shirtless and wore just a magenta pair of shorts — from his Drew House line again natch’ — and his go-to Calvin Klein boxers.

As we previously reported, Hailey made the call to head back to SoCal from Ontario. “Justin and Hailey were going a little stir crazy in Canada and needed a change of scenery and pace. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight since it has been his first time away from [paparazzi] cameras since he has been fifteen. But Hailey really wanted to get to the sun of LA. She made the final decision and Justin followed suit to come back,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He sure looks happy to be back in California, drenched in warm sunlight