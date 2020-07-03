Mike Tyson, 54, Shows Off His Ripped Figure During Intense Los Angeles Workout

What year is it? Mike Tyson is just as ripped and tough as he was in his boxing prime. He was photographed during what looked like a grueling beach workout in LA this week — the same week he celebrated his 54th birthday!

They don’t call him “Iron” for nothing. Mike Tyson was spotted presumably working out with a steel cage at an LA beach this week. Yes, a steel cage. The former professional boxer, who turned 54 on June 30, bared his many tattoos and rock solid abs in a shirtless photo from the outdoor sweat session.

Mike Tyson working out on the beach in LA. (Photo credit: Paparazzi Podcast / BACKGRID)

Tyson, who appeared to have on a weighted vest, sported a fully grown salt and pepper beard. His hands were wrapped in white tape as if he was about to hop in the ring with his old rival Evander Holyfield. And, that wouldn’t have been the craziest thing to happen, as Tyson noted in May that he’d jump back in the ring with Holyfield if the match were to be for charity.

Tyson was seen flipping the massive steel cage across the sand in a separate video obtained by TMZ. He appeared to be filming some sort of project, as camera men and a crew (all of which wore masks) surrounded him. He was also seen carrying buckets of fish, tossing life rafts in the sand and wearing snorkeling equipment.

Tyson competed in the octagon from 1985 to 2005, and was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. The former heavyweight is also starring in an upcoming movie about his life, Finding Mike, with actor and singer Jamie Foxx set to play him. Back in June, the Oscar winner, 52, gave an update on the process of transforming his body to play the boxing legend. Jamie shared a series of shirtless snaps of his buff body looking very muscular as the biopic was heading into pre-production.

Tyson has recently mentioned that he wants to get back in the ring for some exhibition matches. Though, fans have yet to see him suit up.