Lucy Hale Breaks Down In Tears Over Cancellation Of ‘Katy Keene’: ‘I Loved This Show’

Lucy Hale is speaking out about the cancellation of her show ‘Katy Keene.’ The actress couldn’t hold back tears during an emotional video on July 2, where she admitted that she’s still confused over the news.

Lucy Hale addressed the news that her CW series, Katy Keene wasn’t renewed for a second season. The Fantasy Island actress, 31, reacted to the cancellation in a 3-minute video on Instagram, telling fans that she wanted them to hear the news from her. As for why the Riverdale spinoff was canceled after one season at The CW? — That remains unclear. Lucy didn’t provide a concrete reason either, though, she admitted she’s “confused” by the situation.

(Video credit: Lucy Hale/Instagram)

“I’ve had to do this a couple of times because I was a blubbering mess and y’all don’t want to see that,” she began in the Instagram video, already holding back tears. “I’ve kind of struggle all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything. Nothing felt right. I didn’t just want to post a picture, or caption because nothin would do justice to Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it,” she admitted.

“Truly, one of the highlights of my life, just a joy top to bottom. Some of you are like, ‘Oh, what is she talking about?’ We did not get picked up for a second season, which happens,” Lucy said, explaining that this time specifically hurt worse than others. “It’s happened a few times to me, and each time it’s just like, ugh — just heartbreaking. I mean it’s a job that has broken my heart numerous times, it’s bad, it’s a bad one,” she said before apologizing for crying.

“It’ll take some time to get over. I wanted to make this video so you could hear straight from me so nothing’s misconstrued,” Lucy continued, explaining, “Long story short, I’m just grateful I’m grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast.”

Lucy Hale as Katy Keene. (Photo credit: The CW)

Lucy went on to thank her “magic” cast and fans. “It’s moments like this that I realize how lucky I am,” she tearfully said about the support she’s received about Katy Keene, before whipping her eyes.

“If you want to keep supporting our show and watching our show, please I actually recommend that,” she said. “I’m so proud of what we made and I do believe it’s timeless. I think that sometimes things just don’t work out and maybe it was just not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused. But yeah, it’s on HBO Max. They didn’t pay me to say that.”

Lucy concluded with a call to action for fans to be more present, especially now. “Also, like what a year. This is a heavy year. Mainly, be safe. I need to get off my phone more. I recommend that. We all have to center ourselves,” she said. “I wanted you all to hear that the show is not coming back and that sucks, but I’ll hold my head high and who knows what I’ll do next. We’ll see. I love you guys.”

Katy Keene season 1 is streaming now on The CW and HBO Max. The series starred Lucy as the titular character — a fashion forward go-getter, who is pursuing her dreams of becoming a top designer, alongside friends Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), Ginger Lopez (Johnny Beauchamp) and Riverdale regular Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). HollywoodLife‘s sister site, Deadline reports that Katy Keene will attempt to be picked up on another network or streaming service.