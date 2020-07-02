Rob Kardashian Posts Sweet Pic Of Dream, 3, Smiling Brightly, Just Like Her Dad — See Pic 

Rob Kardashian doesn’t share personal snapshots to his social media very often, but when he does the photos of Dream have everyone gushing over his daughter.

Rob Kardashian is one proud papa! The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on July 2 to show off an adorable snapshot of his daughter, Dream, 3. “Dreamy bean,” he captioned the precious photo of his toddler. Dream was dressed to impress in a cute pink sundress adorned with colorful images of animals, flowers and butterflies. She wore her hair down in beautiful curls and finished her ensemble off with tan sneakers.

Rob’s sisters flooded the comments section of his Instagram post to gush over their niece. “Dreamy dream!!!!” Khloe Kardashian, 36, wrote while Kourtney Kardashian, 41, responded with several red heart emojis. On Rob’s Twitter post, sports broadcaster, Taylor Rooks chimed in, “That dress is too precious!” The father-of-one happily replied, “I dressed her lol.”

But family and celebrities weren’t the only ones to chime in and share their delight over Dream’s cute photo. “She’s getting so grown up! You must be so proud!” one Twitter user wrote. A few other fans noted Rob’s dramatic weight loss which he showed off at Khloe‘s lavish 36th birthday party, which was at her home on June 27. “Bless her, Rob she’s so beautiful! I’m glad you’re back, don’t hide your perfect the way you are!” one fan commented. “She’s your spitting image xxx well done on being an amazing dad and on your weight loss proud of you xx,” another added.

Rob previously weighed around 250 pounds, but has been actively working on slimming down since last year. Proud mom Kris revealed his trimmed down shape in a photo from Halloween. The star looked much leaner than he he had in recent months, and it turns out Dream helped inspire him to lose weight. “He’s eating a lot better, too, but he knows getting rid of the drinking was a very big, important step, mentally and physically. That’s really how he’s lost a lot of the weight,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2019.