‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off ‘Fierce’ Purple Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

Catelynn Lowell hit the salon for her first new cut and color since being in quarantine. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star decided to really make the trip it count, getting her brown hair dyed in a deep purple shade.

Catelynn Lowell decided to make a very bold color and style statement as she hit up her favorite salon on June 30 after several months at home during the COVID-19 quarantine. Her blonde highlights had grown out, leaving nearly half of her head her natural dark brown color. Rather than get more highlights put in from the roots, she went with an all-over dark purple hair dye, and it looks amazing! The Teen Mom OG star showed off her entire hair process via Instagram, from how she looked before the cut and color went down, to her stylish new deep purple ‘do.

“Isn’t it crazy that this is our new normal?” the 28-year-old wrote under the first photo of her trip to Atmosphere Hair Studio in Novi, Michigan. She was seen wearing a stylish mask over face with the Chanel label on it, as Michigan still requires face masks be worn in public settings to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Catelynn had numerous foils in her hair, which had grown out long past her shoulders while in quarantine. So she was looking for a cut and a color at the same time. Cate was next seen with the stylist applying dye to her hair, but it was unclear what shade it was going to be. The MTV star hinted that she was doing something edgy, writing in the caption of the IG boomarang video, “It’s going down! #whynot #youonlyliveonce.”

Her pal Victoria Michaels gave it away when she wrote in the comments, “Cate!!!! Are you joining the purple side like I just did? Yay we can twin!” and the reality star told her “I am!” With that, fans wrote in the comments that they couldn’t wait to see how her look turned out. A few hours later, Catelynn showed off the end result, and it is sensational!

Cate revealed two pics of her sitting in her car after the appointment, showing off her new deep purple locks that had been cut into an asymmetrical shoulder-length bob. “Well here it is folks!” she wrote as she debuted her new cut and color. He fans as well as her Teen Mom family raved over how great Catelynn looks! Co-star Mackenzie McKee commented, “I love it.” while Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer left smiling emojis with hearts for eyes. In a photo showing how she looked when she came in to the salon versus how she left, Catelynn wrote in the caption, “Ayeeee!!! Look at this before and after thanks @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for killing this look! I feel FERICE”…obviously meaning “fierce.”