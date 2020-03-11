‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Reveals The Secret To Her Successful 13-Year Relationship With Tyler

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell revealed how she and husband Tyler Baltierra have learned how to choose ‘to work’ on their marriage even when things get hard.

Catelynn Lowell, 27, and Tyler Baltierra, 28, have been married since 2015 and have been together for a total of 13 years, and it turns out that it takes a lot of work and even therapy to keep their romance on the right track. Catelynn EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about her and her husband’s up and down history and revealed how they’ve managed to make things work over time despite their struggles.

“I think choosing that person every single day and choosing to, I’m going to work on this no matter what it takes in life,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Also, we’ve done a lot of therapy. We’ve done a lot of couples therapy, but then also a lot of individual therapies. I think honestly the biggest thing in relationships are communication and trust and learning how to express your needs and maybe things that you want to change in a healthy way. For us getting to that point, it’s taken a lot of therapy.”

Catelynn and Tyler made headlines when they separated for a while and even lived in different places, but luckily things worked out in the end and Catelynn now understands that anything is possible if both people want it bad enough. “There’s always going to be bumps in the road with any relationship, whether it’s your husband or wife or friendships or any relationship,” she explained. “There’s always going to be things that you have to go through. I think with being married and that relationship, yeah, it’s choosing to work on it even when it gets hard because it’s possible.”

In addition to working on their own romance, Catelynn and Tyler focus on their kids. They share two daughters, Nova, 5, and one-year-old Vaeda, and see their oldest daughter Carly, 10, whom they put up for adoption at birth, on a regular basis. Catelynn admitted they would like to have a fourth child but would stop there. “There are plans for more kids. I mean, not right at this moment because Vaeda just turned a year old,” she said in the interview. “So, we’re going to wait a little bit longer and then eventually have one more and then we’ll be completely done. We will be done.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s strong marriage will be showcased even further on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on Mar. 17. One of the highlights of the upcoming episodes will be when the lovebirds renew their vows in celebration of their 5th wedding anniversary, which is something Catelynn said she did as a gift to her hubby.

“Yeah, it was my idea to surprise Tyler and it was actually just because, well we… For our honeymoon we spent it in Hawaii and then obviously everybody saw the year that we had prior with the separation and us working on our relationship,” she explained. “So, we came out on the other side obviously and are doing really good. So, it was kind of my idea. It was more of a recommitment ceremony even though obviously we’re already committed to each other, but letting go of the past and moving forward on a fresh start. That’s kind of why I decided to do that and put everything in the past.”